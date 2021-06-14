Kernersville man charged in U.S. Capitol attack will have detention hearing June 23.

A Kernersville man facing charges in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot will have a hearing on June 23 on whether he will remain in federal custody.

Charles Joseph Donohoe, 33, is the president of the Piedmont chapter of the Proud Boys, a far-right group that espouses a pro-western ideology. Donohoe was among four Proud Boys arrested on a six-count indictment connected to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, including charges of conspiracy, obstruction of law-enforcement and destruction of federal property.

He is appealing a decision by U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey to keep him in federal custody pending trial.

A hearing was scheduled for June 9, but that was cancelled. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, who is presiding over Donohoe's case, had been waiting for a court ruling in a separate but similar case before making a ruling, according to an article in the High Point Enterprise.