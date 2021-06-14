Kernersville man charged in U.S. Capitol attack will have hearing June 23. Charles Donohoe is president of the local Proud Boys chapter

A Kernersville man facing charges in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot will have a hearing on June 23 on whether he will remain in federal custody.
Charles Joseph Donohoe, 33, is the president of the Piedmont chapter of the Proud Boys, a far-right group. Donohoe was among four Proud Boys arrested on a six-count indictment connected to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, including charges of conspiracy, obstruction of law-enforcement and destruction of federal property.
He is appealing a decision by U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey to keep him in federal custody pending trial.
A hearing was scheduled for June 9, but that was canceled. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, who is presiding over Donohoe's case, had been waiting for a court ruling in a separate but similar case before making a ruling, according to an article in the High Point Enterprise.
Federal prosecutors have argued that Donohoe played a significant role in planning and organizing the Proud Boys' role in the attack. In court papers, they have said that Donohoe was part of a small group of Proud Boys formed in December to help plan and organize the attack. They also cited messages on Telegram, a messaging app, in which Donohoe participated that provided instructions for members and warned them of National Guard presence in the days before the attack.
Prosecutors have previously argued that Donohoe created new chat rooms on Telegram after Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio was arrested on Jan. 4. They also allege that Donohoe carried a riot shield Jan. 6 that Proud Boys member Dominic Pezzola stole from a Capitol police officer. Prosecutors said Donohoe led a charge up the steps on the west terrace of the U.S. Capitol, giving opportunity for Pezzola to use the riot shield to break a window in the building. That action, prosecutors said, allowed people to storm the U.S. Capitol. They said that, afterward, Donohoe said he felt like a "complete warrior," and showed no remorse for what he did.
Lisa Costner, Donohoe's attorney, has argued that prosecutors produced no evidence that Donohoe planned the attacks or that there was any criminal intent behind his actions. She has pointed out that Donohoe never entered the Capitol building on Jan. 6 and that there is no evidence he damaged any federal property.
There's also no evidence, she has said, that Donohoe assaulted law-enforcement officers.
Donohoe was recently transferred from Oklahoma back to North Carolina.
336-727-7326