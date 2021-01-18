Kernersville man charged with drug trafficking

A Kernersville man was charged with drug trafficking and other offenses on Friday, authorities said.
Markus Adrian Hill, 29, of Kernersville was charged with trafficking in fentanyl and with four counts of simple possession of controlled substances. Hill was charged with maintaining a dwelling for drug purposes and with three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Hill was being held in the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $50,000. He has a court appearance Tuesday.
336-727-7369
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Wes Young
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today