Kernersville man charged with drug trafficking
A Kernersville man was charged with drug trafficking and other offenses on Friday, authorities said.

Markus Adrian Hill, 29, of Kernersville was charged with trafficking in fentanyl and with four counts of simple possession of controlled substances. Hill was charged with maintaining a dwelling for drug purposes and with three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. 

Hill was being held in the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $50,000. He has a court appearance Tuesday.

