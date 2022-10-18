Kernersville man charged with sexually assaulting 15-year-old, jailed on $5 million bond

A 53-year-old Kernersville man is facing charges that he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old Lexington girl in 2015.

Jose Antonio-Lana Cazares of Valley Forge Lane in Kernersville has been charged with two counts of statutory rape of a person who is 13, 14, or 15 by a male defendant who is at least six years older than the victim, the Lexington Police Department said in a statement Monday.

Investigators with the police department's Special Victims Unit received a report on Oct. 11 about an alleged sexual offense involving a young girl and a man, the news release said.

Arrest warrants allege that Cazares sexually assaulted the girl, who was 15 at the time, twice — on June 1, 2015 and again on July 1, 2015.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and the Kernersville Police Department helped Lexington Police in arresting Cazares, who was placed in the Davidson County Jail under a $5 million bond, according to the news release.

He is scheduled to appear in Davidson District Court on Nov. 14, according to court papers.

Anyone with information connected to the investigation is asked to contact the Lexington Police Department at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.