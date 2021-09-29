Kernersville man convicted for role in Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol.

WGHP/Fox 8 reported that Scirica's attorney, Mark A. Jones, is asking a judge to sentence Scirica to supervised probation instead of an active prison sentence. Jones declined comment when contacted on Wednesday by a Winston-Salem Journal reporter.

According to court papers prosecutors filed, Scirica went to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6 to attend a "Stop the Steal" rally. "Stop the Steal" is a phrase based on the false claim that former president Donald Trump lost the election due to rampant election fraud. People who stormed the U.S. Capitol did so in an attempt to stop the U.S. Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election that Joe Biden won.

Scirica walked with a group of people to the U.S. Capitol from the West side.

"As Scirica approached the Capitol, he saw people on the steps and on the scaffolding outside of the Capitol," a statement of facts that prosecutors filed said. "Scirica saw a large crowd in front of him, and he decided to push his way to the front to see what was happening."