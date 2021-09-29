Kernersville man convicted for role in Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol.

A Kernersville man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to court documents.
Anthony Joseph Scirica entered a guilty plea in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper scheduled a sentencing hearing for Jan. 20, 2022.
FBI agents took Scirica in custody in Winston-Salem on a four-count indictment charging Scirica with also entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; and violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.
Under the plea agreement, the other three charges will be dismissed at sentencing. Scirica faces a potential six-month prison sentence and a fine of $5,000.
Scirica was the second person in Forsyth County to be arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The first was Charles Joseph Donohoe, president of the Piedmont chapter of the far-right Proud Boys. Donohoe was arrested on a six-count indictment, along with three other Proud Boys leaders, and was accused of playing an active role in planning and participating in the attack.
Scirica is also the second person in the Triad to plead guilty to charges connected to the Jan. 6 attack. Earlier this month, Virginia Marie Spencer of Pilot Mountain pleaded guilty to charges that she entered the U.S. Capitol building. Her husband, Christopher Spencer, faces similar charges, which are still pending.
WGHP/Fox 8 reported that Scirica's attorney, Mark A. Jones, is asking a judge to sentence Scirica to supervised probation instead of an active prison sentence. Jones declined comment when contacted on Wednesday by a Winston-Salem Journal reporter.
According to court papers prosecutors filed, Scirica went to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6 to attend a "Stop the Steal" rally. "Stop the Steal" is a phrase based on the false claim that former president Donald Trump lost the election due to rampant election fraud. People who stormed the U.S. Capitol did so in an attempt to stop the U.S. Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election that Joe Biden won.
Scirica walked with a group of people to the U.S. Capitol from the West side.
"As Scirica approached the Capitol, he saw people on the steps and on the scaffolding outside of the Capitol," a statement of facts that prosecutors filed said. "Scirica saw a large crowd in front of him, and he decided to push his way to the front to see what was happening."
Prosecutors said that Scirica saw other people entering the Capitol, heard people shouting "U.S.A." and "Stop the Steal." Then he heard a window breaking and an alarm going off inside the Capitol. Prosecutors said despite that, Scirica went inside the Capitol, where he walked through the Rotunda at about 2:26 p.m. Jan. 6. At 2:27 p.m., he went through Statuary Hall, and as he continued going through the Capitol, he took photos and videos.
According to prosecutors, Scirica saw law-enforcement officers, and witnessed one man push a law-enforcement officer.
Scirica was identified through several tips received from the public, including two screenshots of Scirica taken from a Jan. 8 "Inside Edition" report.
He also was identified through Snapcat stories that Scirica posted, including a final one containing a photo taken of ABC News coverage. That photo showed a person with their back to the camera who matched Scirica's description.
The image had a caption, "Anthony made it on TV," along with a comment, "thank you Lauren for this," according to a complaint. Lauren was never identified in the complaint.
