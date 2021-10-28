Kernersville man convicted of possessing child pornography.

A Kernersville man was convicted Tuesday on charges that he possessed child pornography.

Cory Wyatt Bowman, 31, of West Mountain Street in Kernersville, pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to 15 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Judge Daniel A. Kuehnert of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated all the charges into three counts, as agreed in the plea deal, and gave him three consecutive suspended sentences of 5 months to 15 months. Bowman was placed on five years of supervised probation and he has to register as a sex offender for a period of 30 years.

According to court documents, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received cyber tips in reference to a report containing child pornography. There were images of girls from ages 4 to 6 who were nude and who had their genitals exposed.

Assistant District Attorney Pansy Glanton said investigators were able to determine that Bowman had accessed those images and executed a search warrant at his house. They found digital images of child pornography.

Glanton said Bowman admitted that he had looked at images of child pornography.