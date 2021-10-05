Kernersville man convicted of slashing mistress' throat and leaving her on the side of Salem Parkway

A Kernersville man was convicted Tuesday on a charge that he slashed a woman's throat twice on Salem Parkway in 2018. Just before he did it, he told the woman, "Happy Mother's Day," according to search warrants.

The woman survived the attack.

Rosendo Jimenez Santiago, 38, of Afton Park Drive, entered what is called an Alford plea to felony assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury in Forsyth Superior Court. He was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury. An Alford plea means Santiago did not admit guilt but acknowledged that Forsyth County prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him if the case had gone to trial.

According to court documents, Assistant District Attorney Lizmar Bosques and Alan Doorasamy, Santiago's attorney, agreed to a sentence — a minimum of one year, eight months and a maximum of three years. Judge Brian C. Wilks of Forsyth Superior Court handed down that sentence.

The attack happened just after 9:30 a.m. on May 11, 2018, on the side of the southbound lane of Salem Parkway near the Macy Grove exit. Kernersville police officers found the woman in her car on the side of the road. Large amounts of blood were found on the front seat of the car, according to search warrants.