Kernersville man convicted on charges he raped and sexually abused a girl.

A Kernersville man was convicted Tuesday on charges that he raped and sexually abused a girl, according to court documents.
Charles William Abbott, 54, of Dewey Street in Kernersville, pleaded guilty to second-degree rape, two counts of second-degree sexual offense, felonious restraint and indecent liberties with a child.
Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Abbott to a minimum of four years, two months and a maximum of 10 years in prison. After he gets out of prison, he will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and he will be on satellite-based monitoring for 10 years, court documents said.
The alleged incidents happened on May 25, 2021.
336-727-7326