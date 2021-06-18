Kernersville man released from custody after arrest on federal charges linked to Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington

A Kernersville man has been released from custody after his arrest on federal charges linked to the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C., according to a federal court document.

Anthony Joseph Scirica was ordered to appear via Zoom June 28 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the document says. Federal law enforcement agencies typically don't publicly release photos of federal criminal defendants.

Mark Jones of Winston-Salem, Scirica's attorney, declined to comment Friday about the charges against his client.

The FBI arrested Scirica Wednesday in Winston-Salem after he was accused of entering the U.S. Capitol more than five months ago, a federal criminal complaint says.

Scirica is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to an arrest warrant.

Federal investigators gathered evidence from three witnesses that showed Scirica inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, the complaint said. Video security footage also showed Scirica inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

