Kernersville man sentenced to 15 days in prison for illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 insurrection.

"That's not just bearing witness or being a citizen journalist," Cooper said. "That's being more of a participant."

Federal prosecutor Grace Albinson said Scirica fancied himself a leader. She played video for Cooper that showed Scirica leading rioters through Statuary Hall and toward the House Chambers, where lawmakers were attempting to certify the presidential election that President Joe Biden won.

Hundreds of people marched to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, fueled by the false belief that former President Donald Trump lost the election due to fraud. There is no evidence that there was widespread election fraud or that Trump won the election.

Scirica told Cooper that he regretted his actions and had been caught up in the moment. He said he was naive about the intentions of the people around him.

Cooper asked Scirica about certain details of the insurrection, such as whether he knew he was near where a Capitol police officer fatally shot Ashli Babbitt as Babbitt tried to climb through a window. Cooper asked whether he knew that several law-enforcement officers killed themselves due to the trauma they experienced at the insurrection.