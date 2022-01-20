 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kernersville man sentenced to 15 days in prison for illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 insurrection.
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland made the comments during a speech on Jan. 5.

A Kernersville man will spend 15 days in jail for illegally entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

Anthony Joseph Scirica pleaded guilty in September to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He is the second person from the Triad to be sentenced this month. Virginia Marie Spencer, a Pilot Mountain woman who pleaded guilty to a similar charge, was sentenced to three months in federal prison. Federal prosecutors alleged that she and her husband, Christopher Spencer, took their 14-year-old son into the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. 

FBI agents took Scirica into custody in Winston-Salem in June 2021 on a four-count indictment. Scirica was also charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; and violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. These three additional charges were dismissed on Thursday. 

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper rejected a probationary sentence for Scirica, saying at the hearing that Scirica was no mere observer. 

"I understand that you're not a Proud Boy or an Oath Keeper," Cooper said, referring to two far-right groups that federal prosecutors have accused of helping plan the insurrection. But Cooper said he saw video of Scirica telling other rioters where to go and leading chants.

"That's not just bearing witness or being a citizen journalist," Cooper said. "That's being more of a participant."

Federal prosecutor Grace Albinson said Scirica fancied himself a leader. She played video for Cooper that showed Scirica leading rioters through Statuary Hall and toward the House Chambers, where lawmakers were attempting to certify the presidential election that President Joe Biden won. 

Hundreds of people marched to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, fueled by the false belief that former President Donald Trump lost the election due to fraud. There is no evidence that there was widespread election fraud or that Trump won the election. 

Scirica told Cooper that he regretted his actions and had been caught up in the moment. He said he was naive about the intentions of the people around him. 

Cooper asked Scirica about certain details of the insurrection, such as whether he knew he was near where a Capitol police officer fatally shot Ashli Babbitt as Babbitt tried to climb through a window. Cooper asked whether he knew that several law-enforcement officers killed themselves due to the trauma they experienced at the insurrection. 

Scirica told Cooper that he was aware of Babbitt's death and that if he had been in a different place in the U.S. Capitol, he could have been killed instead of Babbitt. 

"I have thought about that," Scirica said. 

Scirica said he also regretted telling FBI agents that his time at the U.S. Capitol would make a good story for his future grandchildren. 

"It was a really stressful situation for me to be there with the FBI," he said. Scirica said it was a bad attempt at gallows humor. "I shouldn't have said that."

Mark A. Jones, Scirica's attorney, argued for a probationary sentence and said that Scirica has never previously been in trouble with the law. After Jan. 6, Scirica went back to college and now does legal work for a law firm in Winston-Salem. 

A year after the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol, the hunt for suspects is nowhere near over. While more than 700 defendants have been charged so far, federal authorities have yet to locate hundreds of known rioters, including 250 who allegedly assaulted police officers. Source by: Stringr

Cooper ruled that Scirica can serve his 15 days in prison on the weekends. 

Anthony Scirica

Authorities investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol say this image, taken from television, shows Anthony Scirica inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

 Contributed

