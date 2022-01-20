Kernersville man sentenced to 15 days in prison for illegally entering the US Capitol during Jan. 6 insurrection.

A Kernersville man who told FBI agents that his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol might make a good story for his future grandchildren will spend 15 days in prison, a federal judge ruled Thursday.
Anthony Joseph Scirica pleaded guilty on Sept. 28 to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Three additional charges, including violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, were dismissed Thursday as part of his plea arrangement.
Scirica was the second person this month from the Triad to be sentenced in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. Virginia Marie Spencer of Pilot Mountain was sentenced Jan. 7 to three months in prison after being convicted of a similar charge. Federal prosecutors allege that Virginia Spencer and her husband, Christopher Spencer, took their 14-year-old son into the U.S. Capitol and stayed more than 30 minutes inside. Charges against Christopher Spencer are still pending.
U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper asked Scirica a series of pointed questions — did Scirica know how many people died in the aftermath of the attack? Did Scirica know that Ashli Babbitt was fatally shot by a police officer near where he was standing in the U.S. Capitol? Did Scirica realize how terrified people were inside House Chambers while Scirica and others yelled outside and attempted to get in?
Scirica said he was naïve about the intentions of the people around him.
“I got caught up in the moment,” he told Cooper.
Cooper said he listened to Scirica’s interview with FBI agents and was struck by Scirica telling them that he just wanted to bear witness to what was happening that day.
“I understand you’re not a Proud Boy or an Oath Keeper,” Cooper said, referencing two far-right groups prosecutors have accused of helping plan the insurrection. But Cooper said there is video of Scirica directing rioters where to go and in some instances seemingly leading the charge.
Cooper said Scirica could be seen leading chants or at least joining in them. Scirica is seen at the front of certain groups of rioters, Cooper said.
“That’s not just bearing witness or being a citizen journalist,” Cooper said. “That’s being more of a participant. Am I reading that wrong?”
Federal prosecutors allege that Scirica spent 31 minutes inside the U.S. Capitol and went inside the building, despite having seen people going up the steps and climbing the scaffolding. He stayed inside, prosecutors allege, despite seeing people yelling and shouting and hearing a window breaking.
Cooper said Scirica saw violence but didn’t leave.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Grace Albinson told Cooper Thursday that Scirica entered the U.S. Capitol at 2:25 p.m., making Scirica a part of the first group of rioters to storm the building.
Scirica posted video of rioters banging on the House Chambers door and afterward, he showed no remorse, Albinson said.
Mark A. Jones, attorney for Scirica, said Scirica has never been in trouble with the law and he cooperated with law-enforcement during the investigation. He gave a full statement, knowing that everything he said would be used against him, Jones said.
After the insurrection, Scirica returned to college and now works at a law firm, doing legal work and title searches, Jones said.
Scirica said he regrets what he did and that his statement about this being a good story for his future grandchildren was a failed attempt at gallows humor.
“I shouldn’t have said that,” Scirica said.
Cooper ordered Scirica to pay a $500 fine and $500 in restitution. Scirica will have to report to authorities for his sentence in the next few months. He will serve his sentence over several weekends.