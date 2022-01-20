Kernersville man sentenced to 15 days in prison for illegally entering the US Capitol during Jan. 6 insurrection.

Scirica said he was naïve about the intentions of the people around him.

“I got caught up in the moment,” he told Cooper.

Cooper said he listened to Scirica’s interview with FBI agents and was struck by Scirica telling them that he just wanted to bear witness to what was happening that day.

“I understand you’re not a Proud Boy or an Oath Keeper,” Cooper said, referencing two far-right groups prosecutors have accused of helping plan the insurrection. But Cooper said there is video of Scirica directing rioters where to go and in some instances seemingly leading the charge.

Cooper said Scirica could be seen leading chants or at least joining in them. Scirica is seen at the front of certain groups of rioters, Cooper said.

“That’s not just bearing witness or being a citizen journalist,” Cooper said. “That’s being more of a participant. Am I reading that wrong?”