Kernersville man sentenced to at least 25 years after jury convicts him of raping and sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl in 2019.

A Kernersville man will spend at least 25 years in prison after a Forsyth County jury convicted him last week on charges that he sexually assaulted and raped a 10-year-old girl for about a month in 2019.

Felix Ramos Arellano, 46, of Flynnwood Drive in Kernersville, was found guilty on Sept. 22 of one count of statutory rape of a child, one count of statutory sexual offense with a child and two counts of indecent liberties with a child, according to court records and a news release from the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office.

On Sept. 23, Judge Tanya Wallace of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Arellano to between 25 years, 4 months and 35 years, 5 months in prison. When he is released, he will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, according to court documents.

The trial lasted for about a week, and the jury took only an hour to come back with unanimous guilty verdicts, court records said. Assistant District Attorney Kia Chavious prosecuted the case.

Attorneys William Speaks and Miguel Cuadra represented Arellano. Cuadra said he could not comment on the case because it has been appealed.

According to the news release, Forsyth County sheriff's deputies were called to a residence by Child Protective Services social workers with the Forsyth County Department of Social Services. When deputies arrived, they learned that Arellano was alleged to have raped and sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl multiple times over a month, starting in June 2019. Indictments allege Arellano raped and sexually assaulted the girl between June 1 and July 6 of 2019.

Chavious alleged during trial that Arellano began grooming the girl in early 2019. The girl told authorities that Arellano would start by playing a tickle game before progressing to inappropriate touching and sexual assault, the news release from the district attorney's office said. Arellano sexually assaulted the girl at times when the girl's mother was away at work and Arellano was left in charge to take care of the girl and her siblings, the news release said.

The girl reported the abuse to her mother when she experienced irritation and redness in her genital area, the news release said.

Arellano, Chavious alleged, threatened the girl, telling her if she told anyone, he would hurt her mother and put her up for adoption. The girl was told she would never see her siblings again, the news release said.

Social workers with Forsyth County Child Protective Services and sheriff's deputies talked to Arellano and Arellano confessed to sexually abusing the girl at least twice, according to the news release.

The jury also found an aggravating factor that Arellano took advantage of a position of trust and confidence to commit the abuse.