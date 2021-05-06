Kernersville police are looking for two men who robbed a sweepstakes business on Monday

Kernersville police are looking for two men who robbed Skillz Sweepstakes on Monday, authorities said Thursday.
The men entered the business at 12:04 a.m. at 400-D E. Bodenhamer St., showed handguns and robbed the business of an disclosed amount of money, police said.
Investigators have video surveillance photos of the suspects.
Anyone with information about this robbery can call Kernersville police at 336-996-3177.
336-727-7299
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
John Hinton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today