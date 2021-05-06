 Skip to main content
Kernersville police are looking for two men who robbed a sweepstakes business on Monday
Kernersville police are looking for two men who robbed a sweepstakes business on Monday

Kernersville police are looking for two men who robbed Skillz Sweepstakes on Monday, authorities said Thursday.

The men entered the business at 12:04 a.m. at 400-D E. Bodenhamer St., showed handguns and robbed the business of an disclosed amount of money, police said.

Investigators have video surveillance photos of the suspects.

Anyone with information about this robbery can call Kernersville police at 336-996-3177.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

