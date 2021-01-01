Kernersville police investigate pedestrian fatality

KERNERSVILLE — Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck in the intersection of Piney Grove Road and Church Street on Thursday.
Kernersville police said the pedestrian, who was not identified, died at the scene, while the driver of the vehicle was not injured.
Anyone with information should call police at 336-996-3177.
Authorities said the death was the first fatality investigated by the department in 2020.
