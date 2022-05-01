 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kernersville police investigate shooting incident

The Kernersville Police Department is investigating an incident Saturday involving an unidentified woman entering a local health-care facility with a gunshot wound.

Police said in a report that officers received a call from Cone Health MedCenter about 1:30 a.m. to notify the department of the female victim.

The victim told police she had been shot during an incident that occurred on Grays Land Court. The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kernersville Police Department's Criminal Investigative Division at (336) 996-3177.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

