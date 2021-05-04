Kernersville Proud Boys leader appeals decision to keep him detained

After a hearing that lasted more than two hours April 21, Harvey concluded April 22 that Donohoe was a willing participant in the Jan. 6 attack and could engage in future political violence if released.

He acknowledged that prosecutors had not produced any evidence that Donohoe entered the U.S. Capitol, damaged any property or assaulted law-enforcement officers. But he determined that Donohoe took a leadership role in planning and organizing the Jan. 6 event, including making sure messaging chat rooms evaded law-enforcement detection. He was also a part of a crowd that pushed up the steps of the U.S. Capitol building. Afterward, Harvey said, Donohoe talked about rounding up a second force, presumably to attempt another attack on the U.S. Capitol, and boasted about his participation in the attack on messaging groups.

Costner argued in her appeal that Donohoe poses no threat to public safety. Donohoe, an Eagle Scout, served in the U.S. Marines for four years and then worked as a military contractor for six years. He has lived in North Carolina for 30 of his 33 years and has family in the area, she said. He also is the father of a son, who is now 5.

Donohoe worked as a handyman at The Brewers Kettle in Kernersville, where he was arrested on March 17.

