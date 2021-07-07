Kernersville Proud Boys leader appeals for release on charges her helped plan Capitol attack

Federal prosecutors have portrayed Donohoe, a U.S. Marine veteran who served two tours in Iraq and served as a private military contractor in Afghanistan, as having a leadership role in Proud Boys similar to a senior lieutenant.

According to prosecutors, on Jan. 4, the day Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio was arrested, Donohoe created a new chat room on Telegram and told other members to move to that new chat room so that he could destroy or "nuke" the older messages.

They also said Donohoe was part of a small group of Proud Boys called the "Ministry of Self-Defense" and that he provided instructions to members in the days before the attack that they should not wear Proud Boys colors and gave logistics on where they would meet Jan. 6.

Prosecutors also point to video footage showing Donohoe carrying a riot shield that another Proud Boys member, Dominic Pezzola, is alleged to have stolen from a Capitol Police officer. Prosecutors allege that, later, Pezzola used that riot shield to break a window in the Capitol building that allowed rioters to enter. Another video shows Donohoe standing at the edge of the Capitol steps, with a red-white-and-blue gaiter covering his face, among a crowd preparing to surge up the steps.