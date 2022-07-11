Kernersville Proud Boys leader Charles Donohoe still cooperating with feds in Jan. 6 investigation

Local Proud Boys leader Charles Joseph Donohoe is still cooperating with federal authorities as part of his plea deal and likely won't be sentenced until after he testifies against his co-defendants in December, according to a new court filing.

Donohoe, of Kernersville, served as president of the Piedmont chapter of the far-right group Proud Boys. He pleaded guilty to two charges in April — one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. Donohoe agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors as part of his plea deal.

Federal prosecutors have charged more than three dozen Proud Boys leaders, members or associates, according to The Associated Press. Federal authorities allege the Proud Boys group played a significant role in coordinating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's electoral victory.

On that date, hundreds of people stormed the U.S. Capitol under the false belief that former president Donald Trump won the election and that there had been rampant election fraud. There is no evidence for either of those two beliefs.

Donohoe was initially arrested in March 2021 in Kernersville on a six-count indictment. He was charged along with three other men — Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehl, all of whom had leadership roles in the Proud Boys organization. Last month, Nordean, Biggs and Rehl and two other men, former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and Proud Boys member Dominic Pezzola, were all indicted on charges of seditious conspiracy, the most serious charge that has been lodged in connection to the U.S. Capitol attack.

Eleven members or associates of Oath Keepers, an anti-government militia group, including founder and leader Stewart Rhodes, were indicted in January on seditious conspiracy charges, according to The Associated Press.

As part of Donohoe's plea arrangement, he agreed to turn over any evidence he has, make himself available for interviews with authorities and testify in any trial.

In a court document filed July 8, federal prosecutors said that "the parties do not anticipate that Donohoe's cooperation will be complete prior to December 12, 2022."

Dec. 12 is the date when the trial of Nordean, Biggs, Rehl, Tarrio and Pezzola is scheduled to start in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. The trial is expected to last four to six weeks, which means it will likely go into next year. Attorneys for several of the men had asked that the trial, originally scheduled for August, to be postponed. The men's attorneys argued that their clients couldn't get a fair trial in the midst of televised hearings by the House committee investigating the Capitol attack, the Associated Press reported. They also said they had not gotten documents from the committee that could be used at their trial.

Federal prosecutors have alleged that Donohoe played a key role in helping the Proud Boys coordinate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and was a highly-ranked leader in the organization. They said he helped recruit new members and created a new encrypted messaging channel after Tarrio was arrested on Jan. 4, 2021.

Prosecutors also said that Donohoe threw two water bottles at law-enforcement officers, grabbed a riot shield that Pezzola later used to break a window in the Capitol building and led a push up the steps against law-enforcement officers.

Donohoe never made it into the Capitol building, however, because law-enforcement officers shot him with pepper balls, according to court documents.

Prosecutors allege Donohoe knew about the attack.

"Donohoe believed that storming the Capitol would achieve the group's goal of stopping the government from carrying out the transfer of presidential power," prosecutors said in court papers. "Donohoe understood that storming the Capitol would be illegal."

Donohoe was in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2006 to 2010, serving two tours in Iraq. After that, he worked as a contractor for the U.S. Department of State. He also worked as a contractor for the company formerly known as Blackwater and then twice renamed as Xe and then Academi. In 2007, before Donohoe began working for the company, a group of its employees killed 17 civilians and injured 20 people in Nisour, Baghdad in Iraq. Four guards were convicted but Trump pardoned them in December 2020.

During his time with Blackwater, Donohoe was stationed in remote bases in Afghanistan and Pakistan. According to court papers, he provided civilian defense and disrupted Taliban operations.

Donohoe faces a recommended estimated sentence of between 5 years, 10 months and 7 years, 3 months in federal prison. Prosecutors could recommend further reduction in Donohoe's sentence if they believe that he has cooperated substantially. A federal judge will ultimately have to decide on any reduction in sentence.

A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled. Another status report is due Oct. 2. Donohoe remains in federal custody.