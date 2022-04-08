Kernersville Proud Boys leader enters guilty plea for role in Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol.

Kernersville Proud Boys leader Charles Donohoe pleaded guilty Friday morning to two felony charges for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Donohoe, 34, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. to one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers. As part of his plea arrangement, Donohoe has agreed to cooperate with law enforcement, which might lead to a reduction in his sentence.

Donohoe, a former Marine, was initially arrested in March 2021, on a six-count indictment. His co-defendants were Ethan Nordean of Auburn, Wash.; Joseph Biggs of Ormond, Fla. and Zachary Rehl of Philadelphia. All four men are leaders or organizers with the far-right group Proud Boys, which has been known to clash violently with other groups at rallies.

A federal grand jury handed down what is known as a superseding indictment, which that also charged Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and Proud Boys member Dominic Pezzola, 44, of Rochester, New York.

Pezzola was accused of stealing a law enforcement officer's riot shield Jan. 6 and using it to break in a window in the Capitol, allowing other people to open an adjacent door and gain entry into the building.

Video showed Donohoe holding that same riot shield about an hour before Pezzola allegedly used it to break the window.

Donohoe is the president of the Piedmont chapter of the Proud Boys. Federal prosecutors had accused Donohoe and other men of actively planning the attack on Jan. 6, where hundreds of people stormed the U.S. Capitol, attacked law enforcement officers and caused more than $1 million in property damage.

The riot was fueled by false claims that former president Donald Trump won the election and that there was rampant election fraud. People storming the U.S. Capitol were attempting to stop the U.S. Congress from certifying the presidential election, which Joe Biden won.

According to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice, Donohoe joined the Proud Boys in 2018 and, at the time of the attack, was a fourth-degree member of the group, the highest rank in the organization.

In December 2020, federal prosecutors said Tarrio formed a new Proud Boys chapter known as the "Ministry of Self Defense," which focused on planning national rallies. The first objective of the new group was to plan for Jan. 6, prosecutors said. Donohoe was a leader in the new chapter, which eventually included 65 members.

Federal prosecutors specifically alleged that Donohoe played a prominent role in helping Proud Boys members attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. They have pointed to allegations that Donohoe created a new encryption messaging channel on the Telegram messaging application in an effort to evade law-enforcement detection. Donohoe created the new channel after Tarrio was arrested on Jan. 4.

Prosecutors also said Donohoe led a group of people toward the U.S. Capitol, though he never entered, and was part of a group that pushed its way up the Capitol steps, overpowering law enforcement officers.

Donohoe could face up to 20 years in prison on the conspiracy charge as well as a $250,000 fine. He could face up to 8 years in prison on the second charge and a $250,000 fine.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.