Kernersville Proud Boys leader joins motion to dismiss criminal case filed by co-defendant.

Charles Joseph Donohoe, a Proud Boys leader from Kernersville, is joining a motion to dismiss criminal charges that was filed by attorneys for his co-defendant, Ethan Nordean.

His attorneys, Louis C. Allen III and Lisa Costner, filed court papers Wednesday asking a federal judge to allow Donohoe to join Nordean's motion to dismiss, which was filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., on June 3. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly granted the motion on Thursday.

Donohoe, 33, was arrested in March on a six-count indictment alleging that he helped plan the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and participated in it. Federal prosecutors said Donohoe, president of the Piedmont chapter of the Proud Boys, set up new encrypted messaging chats to evade law-enforcement detection, provided instructions to Proud Boys members and helped lead a surge up the Capitol steps that overwhelmed law-enforcement officers.

Proud Boys is a far-right group and its members have gotten into violent clashes at protests.

He was charged along with Nordean, who is from Auburn, Wash. Also charged were two other men — Joseph Biggs of Ormond, Fla., and Zachary Rehl of Philadelphia. All are leaders of the Proud Boys. Biggs has also joined Nordean's motion to dismiss.