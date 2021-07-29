Kernersville Proud Boys leader joins motion to dismiss criminal case filed by co-defendant.

Charles Joseph Donohoe, a Proud Boys leader from Kernersville, is joining a motion to dismiss criminal charges that was filed by attorneys for his co-defendant, Ethan Nordean.
His attorneys, Louis C. Allen III and Lisa Costner, filed court papers Wednesday asking a federal judge to allow Donohoe to join Nordean's motion to dismiss, which was filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., on June 3. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly granted the motion on Thursday.
Donohoe, 33, was arrested in March on a six-count indictment alleging that he helped plan the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and participated in it. Federal prosecutors said Donohoe, president of the Piedmont chapter of the Proud Boys, set up new encrypted messaging chats to evade law-enforcement detection, provided instructions to Proud Boys members and helped lead a surge up the Capitol steps that overwhelmed law-enforcement officers.
Proud Boys is a far-right group and its members have gotten into violent clashes at protests.
He was charged along with Nordean, who is from Auburn, Wash. Also charged were two other men — Joseph Biggs of Ormond, Fla., and Zachary Rehl of Philadelphia. All are leaders of the Proud Boys. Biggs has also joined Nordean's motion to dismiss.
Attorneys for Nordean argue in their motion that the indictment against him should be dismissed with prejudice because it “fails to state valid offenses and violates several constitutional protections.” In one instance, they allege federal prosecutors were wrong to characterize Congress's certification of the 2020 presidential election as an "official proceeding."
Because Congressional leaders did not review evidence and find facts, it was not an official proceeding, and the federal statute that prosecutors rely on to file criminal charges is misapplied, they argue. They also argue the charges "criminalize the nonviolent protest of acts of Congress" and thus violate Nordean's First Amendment rights.
Federal prosecutors have filed court papers opposing Nordean's motion to dismiss.
Donohoe is also appealing Kelly's decision to keep him in federal custody pending trial. He has filed a notice of appeal to the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.
Federal prosecutors have portrayed Donohoe, a U.S. Marine veteran who served two tours in Iraq and served as a private military contractor in Afghanistan, as having a leadership role in Proud Boys similar to a senior lieutenant.
According to prosecutors, on Jan. 4, the day Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio was arrested, Donohoe created a new chat room on Telegram and told other members to move to that new chat room so that he could destroy or "nuke" the older messages.
They also said Donohoe was part of a small group of Proud Boys called the "Ministry of Self-Defense" and that he provided instructions to members in the days before the attack that they should not wear Proud Boys colors and gave logistics on where they would meet Jan. 6.
Prosecutors also point to video footage showing Donohoe carrying a riot shield that another Proud Boys member, Dominic Pezzola, is alleged to have stolen from a Capitol Police officer. Prosecutors allege that, later, Pezzola used that riot shield to break a window in the Capitol building that allowed rioters to enter. Another video shows Donohoe standing at the edge of the Capitol steps, with a red-white-and-blue gaiter covering his face, among a crowd preparing to surge up the steps.
Prosecutors also have cited statements Donohoe made after the Jan. 6 attack, including this one: "We stormed the capitol unarmed...and took it over unarmed...The people are (expletive) done...Wait when joe biden tells us we are all criminls."
In hearings and court documents, Costner has said that prosecutors have not produced any solid evidence that shows Donohoe playing an active role in planning. More importantly, she argued, the text messages don't show Proud Boys planning any kind of attack but only shows them organizing for an event in Washington, D.C.
She also noted that prosecutors have no evidence that Donohoe assaulted law-enforcement officers, destroyed federal property or even entered the Capitol. She has described certain statements Donohoe made after the attack, such as feeling like a "complete warrior," as braggadocio made in the moment and not evidence that he was an active participant.
A hearing for Donohoe, Nordean, Biggs and Rehl is scheduled for Sept. 21.
