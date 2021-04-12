Kernersville Proud Boys leader still in custody — but in Oklahoma, attorney says. Charles Donohoe faces charges related to Capitol riot.

A detention hearing for Charles Joseph Donohoe, a Kernersville resident and Proud Boys leader facing charges in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, will likely be continued after his attorney said federal authorities had transported him to Oklahoma without her knowledge.
According to court papers filed Monday, Lisa Costner, Donohoe’s attorney, said her client had been in federal custody in the Alamance County Jail. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she had used Jurislink, a confidential video-conferencing system that attorneys and inmates use to communicate with each other. She had scheduled a meeting through that system at 4:15 p.m. on Friday and another one on Sunday. Both meetings were to prepare for the detention hearing. But Donohoe never showed up at the hearing.
After checking with other county jails that held federal inmates, she found out that Donohoe had been taken out of the Alamance County Jail and flown to Oklahoma.
Costner filed a motion to continue the hearing until April 19 so she can have time to talk to Donohoe. It wasn’t clear if her request was granted. It didn’t appear as if the hearing, which was to be done remotely, was held on Monday afternoon.
Costner said in court papers that she was able to confirm Donohoe’s location through the U.S. Marshals’ Service. She did not say in court papers where in Oklahoma he was being held. Costner could not be reached for comment on Monday.
Lynzey Donahue, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Marshals Service, said in an email that Donohoe is in U.S. Marshals’ custody. She said the federal agency has a policy of not disclosing personal information of people in its custody, including where they are being held.
Donohoe, a former U.S. Marine, faces several federal charges coming out of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, where hundreds of people stormed the Capitol building, damaged property and assaulted law-enforcement officers. Those charges include conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, destruction of government property and disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds.
The alleged rioters came to Washington, D.C. to stop Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential race that President Joe Biden won. They falsely believed that the election was stolen from former president Donald Trump.
Donohoe, 33, was charged along with three other men, who are either leaders or members of the Proud Boys — Ethan Nordean, 30, of Auburn, Wash.; Joseph Biggs, 37, of Ormond, Fla.; and Zachary Rehl, 35, of Philadelphia. Donohoe is the president of the Piedmont chapter of the Proud Boys, a far-right group that has gotten into violent confrontations and is called a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center for its anti-Muslim and misogynistic rhetoric.
Donohoe appeared last week in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. so that he could be officially notified of the charges he is facing. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
Federal prosecutors have filed a motion in U.S. District Court to have Donohoe remain in federal custody while he awaits trial. They argued that Donohoe “played a direct role in unleashing violence on the Capitol.” Prosecutors allege that Donohoe celebrated after the attack and declared in the Telegram messaging app that Jan. 6 made him “feel like a complete warrior.”
They also allege that Donohoe was seen carrying a riot shield that another Proud Boy, Dominic Pezzola, stole from a Capitol Police officer. Prosecutors said that Donohoe led groups of people in pushing through barriers toward the Capitol and created a new chat group in Telegram after Proud Boys’ national chairman Enrique Tarrio was arrested on Jan. 4.
He also tried to destroy communications after the Jan. 6 attack, according to prosecutors.
