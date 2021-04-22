Kernersville resident and Proud Boys leader Charles Donohoe will remain in federal custody, judge rules

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those messages also indicated that Donohoe had a level of authority within the Proud Boys organization to lead people and that Donohoe was in a small messaging group with Nordean, Biggs, Rehl and others where they shared plans for Jan. 6, including coordinating logistics and communications, he said. On the morning of Jan. 6, Donohoe came to the Washington Monument and led a group of people as they pushed through trampled barricades, McCullough said.

Donohoe was seen on video carrying a riot shield that Proud Boys member Dominic Pezzola is alleged to have stolen from a Capitol police officer, McCullough said. Donohoe was among a group of Proud Boys members who pushed up the Capitol steps, allowing Pezzola space to use that shield to break a window, he alleged. People were able to get into the Capitol building through that broken window, prosecutors said.

More than an hour later, at 3:38 p.m., Donohoe announced over Telegram, “We are regrouping with a second force.” But that plan failed, according to another message from Donohoe where he said the National Guard and “DHS agents” were coming.

Donohoe celebrated the events at the Capitol, saying over Telegram, “I stood on that front line the entire time and pushed it twice.”