Kernersville resident and Proud Boys leader Charles Donohoe will remain in federal custody, judge rules

Charles Joseph Donohoe, a Proud Boys leader from Kernersville who is facing charges from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, will remain in federal custody, a judge ruled Thursday afternoon.
The decision from U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey came after a more than two hour hearing on Wednesday where prosecutors provided more details in claiming that Donohoe posed a threat to public safety.
Donohoe, 33, and three other men — Ethan Nordean, 30, of Auburn, Wash.; Joseph Biggs, 37, of Ormond, Fla.; and Zachary Rehl, 35, of Philadelphia — have all been indicted on six charges, including conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, obstruction of law enforcement and entering and remaining in a restricted building or ground.
Donohoe is being held in Oklahoma. The detention hearing had been continued several times. The first happened after Donohoe was abruptly moved by the U.S. Marshals Service from the Alamance County jail to Oklahoma before his attorney, Lisa Costner, could talk to him about his detention hearing. The second continuance happened after U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly ordered Nordean and Biggs back into federal custody on Monday. Harvey wanted to review Kelly's decision before holding the detention hearing on Donohoe.
At the hearing Wednesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason McCullough argued that Donohoe played a pivotal role in organizing Proud Boys members to go to Washington, D.C. for the Jan. 6 riot. When Enrique Tarrio, national Proud Boys chairman, was arrested on Jan. 4, Donohoe led the effort, McCullough alleged, in creating a new encrypted messaging chatroom on Telegram and urging other members to destroy earlier messages.
Those messages also indicated that Donohoe had a level of authority within the Proud Boys organization to lead people and that Donohoe was in a small messaging group with Nordean, Biggs, Rehl and others where they shared plans for Jan. 6, including coordinating logistics and communications, he said. On the morning of Jan. 6, Donohoe came to the Washington Monument and led a group of people as they pushed through trampled barricades, McCullough said.
Donohoe was seen on video carrying a riot shield that Proud Boys member Dominic Pezzola is alleged to have stolen from a Capitol police officer, McCullough said. Donohoe was among a group of Proud Boys members who pushed up the Capitol steps, allowing Pezzola space to use that shield to break a window, he alleged. People were able to get into the Capitol building through that broken window, prosecutors said.
More than an hour later, at 3:38 p.m., Donohoe announced over Telegram, “We are regrouping with a second force.” But that plan failed, according to another message from Donohoe where he said the National Guard and “DHS agents” were coming.
Donohoe celebrated the events at the Capitol, saying over Telegram, “I stood on that front line the entire time and pushed it twice.”
But Lisa Costner, his attorney, argued that there's no evidence from the available Telegram messages that Donohoe was involved in planning anything. Donohoe, she said, didn't even enter the Capitol building, and he was the only member of his chapter who went to Washington, D.C. Donohoe made a last-minute decision to leave North Carolina for Washington, D.C., with no place to stay. And after the event was over, Costner said, Donohoe didn't immediately have a ride to get back home.
Donohoe, Costner said, was also unarmed and had no tactical gear, despite the fact that he is a former U.S. Marine.
