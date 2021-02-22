Kernersville residents show support for injured officer

The man charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Kernersville police officer on Sunday is a patient in a hospital, although officers say he was not injured in his arrest.

Quinton Donnell Blocker, charged in the shooting of Kernersville police officer Sean Houle, made his first court appearance on Monday at the hospital, but officials have not disclosed anything about Blocker's health or why he was taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, townspeople in Kernersville are showing their support for Houle, even as they deal with the shock of learning that he was shot three times with his own gun.

Kernersville police said Houle remained in critical condition at a local hospital on Monday. He was shot in the face, arm and hand.

"We are hopeful that he will be able to pull through," said Officer Blake Jones, speaking for the Kernersville Police Department.

Curtis Swisher, the former Kernersville mayor and currently manager of the town, called the shooting of Houle "a blow to everybody in the community."