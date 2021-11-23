Kernersville woman faces charges after she is accused of setting fire to a house, killing a dog

A Kernersville woman is facing charges after she was accused of setting a fire to an occupied house last month, killing a dog, court records show.
Jennifer Lynn Wall, 51, of Macy Grove Road, was charged Tuesday with first-degree arson and felony cruelty to animals, according to an arrest warrant.
Wall is accused of setting a fire on Oct. 16 to a house in the 5300 block of Macy Grove Road that was occupied by two men, the warrant said. A dog was burned to death in the fire, the warrant said.
Wall was being held Tuesday night in the Forsyth County Jail with her bond set at $50,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. Wall is scheduled to appear Dec. 9 in Forsyth District Court.
