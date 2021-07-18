 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kernersville woman found shot to death; police seeking Elkin man in her killing
0 Comments
breaking top story

Kernersville woman found shot to death; police seeking Elkin man in her killing

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Authorities are searching for an Elkin man in the slaying of a Kernersville woman, according to a news release from the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the Elkin community in the eastern part of the county. Upon arrival, deputies found Stephanie Hutton, 25, dead from a gunshot wound, according to the release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police said the suspect, Donald Ray Lassiter, 36, of Elkin, has been charged with murder, but had not yet located him.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigations is assisting in the investigation.

No further information was released. 

Anyone with any information about Lassiter or his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (336) 838-9111 or Wilkes County Crime Stoppers at (336) 667-8900.

Donald Ray Lassiter.jpg

Donald Ray Lassiter

 Courtesy of Wilkes County Sheriff's Office
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID cases in athletes' village puts pressure on IOC

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recent catalytic converter thefts leads to arrest of four. Here's what you need to know.
Crime

Recent catalytic converter thefts leads to arrest of four. Here's what you need to know.

Jul. 13—Law enforcement in Davidson County has taken a step towards eradicating a recent crime trend that has left local businesses who own vehicles stalled in their tracks. Four people were arrested by law enforcement and charged with up to ten separate alleged incidents of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles owned by local businesses and individuals, including a transport company for ...

Winston-Salem man wants murder conviction overturned, saying prosecutor used race in jury selection. Evidence? Prosecutor admitted in open court.
Crime

Winston-Salem man wants murder conviction overturned, saying prosecutor used race in jury selection. Evidence? Prosecutor admitted in open court.

Henry Jerome White is serving life on allegations that he murdered another man during a robbery. He says a prosecutor illegally used race to remove two Black jurors from his trial. And his evidence is straightforward -- the prosecutor admitted to doing so when challenged. But at the time, the courts had a narrow interpretation of a U.S. Supreme Court decision, so his conviction held. Things have changed, and he is asking the courts to reconsider. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News