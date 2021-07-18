Kernersville woman found shot to death; police seeking Elkin man in her killing

Authorities are searching for an Elkin man in the slaying of a Kernersville woman, according to a news release from the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the Elkin community in the eastern part of the county. Upon arrival, deputies found Stephanie Hutton, 25, dead from a gunshot wound, according to the release.
Police said the suspect, Donald Ray Lassiter, 36, of Elkin, has been charged with murder, but had not yet located him.
The N.C. State Bureau of Investigations is assisting in the investigation.
No further information was released.
Anyone with any information about Lassiter or his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (336) 838-9111 or Wilkes County Crime Stoppers at (336) 667-8900.