Kernersville YMCA appeals suit alleging officials mishandled child sexual abuse allegations against former counselor

A lawsuit against Kernersville YMCA is headed to the N.C. Court of Appeals. The lawsuit alleges that officials at Kernersville YMCA did nothing about allegations a counselor sexually assaulted nine men when they were boys in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Attorneys for the YMCA are appealing a decision by a Forsyth County judge to transfer the lawsuit to Wake County to resolve a motion to dismiss the suit. The men suing the YMCA argued that the motion dealt with constitutional issues that could potentially jeopardize the state law that made it easier for victims of child sexual abuse to file civil lawsuits. Attorneys for the men said a three-judge panel in Wake County should decide the issues and not a Forsyth County judge.

Judge Richard Gottlieb of Forsyth Superior Court agreed, sending the case to Wake County. But last month, Gray Wilson and Lorin Lapidus, attorneys for the YMCA, filed a notice of appeal.

The current legal dispute is over a law known as SAFE (Sexual Assault Fast Reporting and Enforcement Act), which increased the statute of limitations for civil lawsuits based on child sexual-abuse allegations. But attorneys for the YMCA argue that the state law violated their constitutional rights to due process.