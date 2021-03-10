Kidnapping charges filed after a reported convenience store assault in Davidson County

Authorities arrested six people Monday on kidnapping charges after an reported assault at a convenience store in Davidson County.
Davidson County sheriff's deputies and Thomasville police responded to the Sheetz store at National Highway and Hasty School Road on a reported assault, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said. The victim of the assault was also a victim of a kidnapping, the sheriff's office said.
Investigators then went to Blue Dragon Sweepstakes at 1569 National Highway and a trailer in the parking lot at the business, the sheriff's office said. Investigators found four guns at the scene.
Charged with second-degree kidnapping are Kimberly Lynn Cranford, 34, Justin Lamont Little, 31, Aryana Leighann Sprouse, 18, all of Thomasville, Eric Lamonte Tyson, 29, of Winston-Salem, Amos Cornelius Mclendon, 44, of Thomasville and Coree Leshun Baldwin, 41 of High Point, the sheriff's office said.
Cranford also was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance, the sheriff's office said. Sprouse also is charged with simple assault, the sheriff's office said.
All six people were taken to the Davidson County Jail, the sheriff's office said. The bonds for Little, Sprouse, Tyson, Mclendon and Baldwin were set at $5,000, and Cranford's bond was set at $12,000.
The six people are scheduled to appear in court on April 9.
