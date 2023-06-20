The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a Winston-Salem man with multiple felonies, including rape, on Tuesday morning.

David Ronnell Peterson, 50, was charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree forcible rape and second-degree forcible sex offense. He is being held at the Forsyth County Jail with a $1 million secured bond.

An investigation determined that the victim and suspect knew one another and that this was an isolated incident, authorities said.

The Sheriff’s Office did not provide information on the date, time or location of the offense.

Peterson is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.