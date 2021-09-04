Kimbrough, others urge local residents to help stop gun violence in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County

One by one, the speakers on Saturday made their anguish clear: The violence has to stop.

"There are so many parents who are looking at an empty bed because their child has been taken from them," said Mary Bolton, a Mount Tabor student and the daughter of Walter Holton, a former U.S. attorney.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. urged local residents to help stop gun violence three days after a Mount Tabor High School student was shot to death.

"If you are not going to donate your time, your treasure or even your prayers … if you are not going to bring solutions, I want you to get out of the way," Kimbrough said. "I want you to sit down. We are losing too many children. We are losing too many lives."

Kimbrough was among the speakers at the event, "Guns Down, Lives Up," which was held at Winston Square Park in downtown Winston-Salem. More than 150 people, including many Mount Tabor students, attended.

"What I am seeing today is frightening — to have a shooting in a public school," the sheriff said. "When I see everything that is happening in our community: Where is the damn outrage?

"Somebody please tell me, where (are) the protests on the violence," Kimbrough asked.