Kimbrough says local community, groups must address the root causes of gun violence

In eastern Winston-Salem, there are six Title 1 schools with a large percentage of students from lower-income families, Kimbrough said.

Kimbrough also cited a study that shows that adverse childhood experiences can have negative and lasting effects on children's health and well-being. In addition, there is a lack of grocery stores in eastern Winston-Salem, he said.

All of these trends that Kimbrough mentioned in the Facebook video are factors in gun violence, he said.

When people see the news about local shootings, "they see the cleaned up version," Kimbrough said. "When I go to the crime scenes, I see the … the mothers screaming, people crying — with their (children) lying dead on the floor. I see it in its raw form."

The recent shootings are concentrated mostly in one city's section, but Kimbrough declined to say whether he was talking about eastern Winston-Salem. However, violent crime also happens in Clemmons, Lewisville, Walkertown and Rural Hall as well as downtown Winston-Salem, he said.

13 homicides, recent shooting

The sheriff pointed to the 12 homicides so far this in Winston-Salem and the May 13 fatal shooting in Rural Hall.