Kimbrough says local community, groups must address the root causes of gun violence

Local community organizations and residents must address the root causes of gun violence that have resulted in 13 deaths so far this year in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said Wednesday.
Those factors include poverty, hunger, unemployment and a lack of education and hope among young people, Kimbrough said.
The Winston-Salem Police Department and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office can't stop the violence, Kimbrough said. Police officers and sheriff's deputies respond to the violence, he said.
"We can't lock our way of it," Kimbrough said. "We can't shoot our way out of it."
Kimbrough also spoke about the gun violence locally Wednesday in a video posted on the sheriff's office Facebook page. Kimbrough said he spoke out about the violence to express his frustration.
"I can only do so much as the sheriff," Kimbrough said in an interview. "I answer to the people every four years. I answer to God every day."
In the Facebook video, Kimbrough discussed statistics and trends recently released by the YMCA's REACH (Resources for Economic Development, Academic and Community Health) Center.
Forsyth County is the third worst county in the United States regarding economic mobility, Kimbrough said, with the other two counties located on American Indian reservations. Winston-Salem is the third most segregated city in North Carolina, Kimbrough said.
In eastern Winston-Salem, there are six Title 1 schools with a large percentage of students from lower-income families, Kimbrough said.
Kimbrough also cited a study that shows that adverse childhood experiences can have negative and lasting effects on children's health and well-being. In addition, there is a lack of grocery stores in eastern Winston-Salem, he said.
All of these trends that Kimbrough mentioned in the Facebook video are factors in gun violence, he said.
When people see the news about local shootings, "they see the cleaned up version," Kimbrough said. "When I go to the crime scenes, I see the … the mothers screaming, people crying — with their (children) lying dead on the floor. I see it in its raw form."
The recent shootings are concentrated mostly in one city's section, but Kimbrough declined to say whether he was talking about eastern Winston-Salem. However, violent crime also happens in Clemmons, Lewisville, Walkertown and Rural Hall as well as downtown Winston-Salem, he said.
13 homicides, recent shooting
The sheriff pointed to the 12 homicides so far this in Winston-Salem and the May 13 fatal shooting in Rural Hall.
Kimbrough also mentioned the city's most recent shooting in which Malik Patience Smith, 19, was shot and wounded Tuesday in the 1700 block of Richard Allen Lane. Smith was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to his knee, police said.
Smith was convicted in 2020 on charges connected to the fatal shooting of Winston-Salem State University student Najee Baker on the Wake Forest University campus. That shooting happened on Jan. 20, 2018.
Tuesday's incident happened about 7 p.m. when two men left a nearby parked vehicle and ran toward Smith's home, firing multiple rounds, police said.
Several bullets struck the vehicle parked in front of the home and the home as well. Officers found 34 shell casings in the road. Those shell casings were fired from a handgun and rifle, police said.
"That's crazy," Kimbrough said about the more than 30 bullets fired in the shooting.
Kimbrough said he visits the offenders who are charged with offenses related to the recent shootings at the Forsyth County Jail.
"I talk to these young men who pull the triggers when they are sitting in my jail," Kimbrough said.
Kimbrough said he doesn't discuss the criminal charges that the offenders are facing with them.
"I try to talk to them and tell them that they can be better than this," Kimbrough said.
Kimbrough is willing to work with local people "who control the purse strings" of businesses, community organizations and governmental agencies as well as elected officials to find ways to reduce gun violence, Kimbrough said.
Leaders to meet
Kimbrough and Mayor Allen Joines said that they will meet Friday with Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson and Council Member James Taylor Jr., the chairman of the city's public safety committee, to talk about the recent gun violence.
Joines said he agrees with Kimbrough's views about reducing violence, and that violent crime is increasing in many U.S. cities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have to work together to address the systemic problems that is driving some of this gun violence," Joines said. "It makes sense for us to get together and talk about new initiatives to address this."
Thompson said that unaddressed social issues often become criminal problems.
"When people don't have adequate access to basic needs, survival instincts kick in, which may lead one to resort to crime and acts of violence," Thompson said. "Areas where we see frequent violent activity are also areas where there are underperforming schools, (a) high unemployment rate and limited access to fresh vegetables."
Thompson said she has heard some young people express a lack of hope, and some of them believe they will not live to reach the age of 25.
"When you combine that with easy access to weapons it becomes a recipe for violence and in some cases, a loss of human life," Thompson said.
The Winston-Salem Journal has requested all of the text messages and emails between Thompson and city officials, including the Winston-Salem City Council. City Attorney Angela Carmon said that the city will respond to the Journal's request "within a reasonable timeframe."
In an April 30 text message to the Journal, District Attorney Jim O'Neill of Forsyth County said that many victims and suspects in recent shootings in the city have been associated with gangs.
"Some have also been juvenile related," O'Neill said. "The Winston-Salem Police Department is the best run law enforcement agency in the state.
"But they also need help from our churches, community activists and even our school system so that juveniles do not drift toward gang affiliation," O'Neill said.
"And parents must be accountable for what their kids are doing and who their kids are associating with," O'Neill said. "A 15- or 16-year-old can’t be out running around until the early morning hours with their friends.
"Sadly, this is happening all around us and many of those kids are finding themselves in trouble," O'Neill said. "We see it in juvenile court every day."
