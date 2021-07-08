King man convicted of assaulting a Forsyth County store owner with a machete. Man says in court that he was defending himself.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The assault occurred in the store's parking lot. Bhatti was bleeding and had lacerations on one of his arms, his back and head. The head wound caused significant bleeding, White said.

Govern got into the jeep and drove off but eventually pulled over. Deputies found a machete inside the car, White said.

Bhatti has fully recovered, but according to a court document, he had to shut down the store for two weeks because of physical trauma and recovery.

Stone asked what the motivation for the attack was.

"I don't know if there was any," White said. "I think the defendant had an outburst of uncontrolled anger."

Beth Toomes, Govern's attorney, said in court that Govern also was intoxicated. She said that Govern's wife had seizures earlier in the day and had gone to the hospital. Govern was eventually asked to leave the hospital and caused disturbances everywhere he went on that day, she said.

"Hacking someone with a machete is kind of bold," Stone told Toomes.

When asked again why he used a machete, Govern repeatedly said he was defending himself. Govern also said he went to his car and got the machete after he said Bhatti assaulted him with the broomstick.