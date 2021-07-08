King man convicted of assaulting a Forsyth County store owner with a machete. Man says in court that he was defending himself.

Judge Michael Stone of Forsyth Superior Court had one pressing question for a King man who had just pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony assault charge.
"Why did you get a machete?" Stone asked John Edmund Govern.
Govern told Stone that he was defending himself against the convenience store owner who had been trying to get Govern out of the store with a broomstick.
"He did assault me first," Govern said, adding that the owner also threw water at him.
Govern, 25, of Hayes Drive in King, pleaded guilty Thursday in Forsyth Superior Court to one count of felony assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury.
Stone sentenced Govern to a minimum of one year and eight months and a maximum of three years in prison.
Assistant District Attorney Ben White said Forsyth County sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a domestic assault. According to an arrest warrant, Govern is alleged to have attacked a woman named Angela Light with a thick chain. Govern faces charges of misdemeanor assault on a female, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor communicating threats. Those charges are still pending.
White said deputies were told that the man who committed the assault was driving an older model jeep, which was later seen at the convenience store. A Forsyth County sheriff's deputy arrived at the store and saw Govern assaulting Balvinder Bhatti with a machete.
The assault occurred in the store's parking lot. Bhatti was bleeding and had lacerations on one of his arms, his back and head. The head wound caused significant bleeding, White said.
Govern got into the jeep and drove off but eventually pulled over. Deputies found a machete inside the car, White said.
Bhatti has fully recovered, but according to a court document, he had to shut down the store for two weeks because of physical trauma and recovery.
Stone asked what the motivation for the attack was.
"I don't know if there was any," White said. "I think the defendant had an outburst of uncontrolled anger."
Beth Toomes, Govern's attorney, said in court that Govern also was intoxicated. She said that Govern's wife had seizures earlier in the day and had gone to the hospital. Govern was eventually asked to leave the hospital and caused disturbances everywhere he went on that day, she said.
"Hacking someone with a machete is kind of bold," Stone told Toomes.
When asked again why he used a machete, Govern repeatedly said he was defending himself. Govern also said he went to his car and got the machete after he said Bhatti assaulted him with the broomstick.
Stone told Govern that someone does have the right to use force when trying to get a trespasser off that person's property.
After Govern was sentenced and was being led away by bailiffs, Stone issued a piece of advice: "Stay away from machetes, Mr. Govern."
