Knife-wielding carjacker hits downtown Winston-Salem parking deck, Winston-Salem police say

A man brandishing a knife forced a woman out of her car in the parking deck at 455 N. Church Street on Saturday afternoon in downtown Winston-Salem, police said, taking the woman's car but not injuring her.

Taresa Campbell told police that she had walked to her car around 3:11 p.m., got inside and was closing the door when a man approached and positioned himself in a way that prevented her from closing the door.

The man pulled out a knife and told Campbell to get out of her car. Campbell complied, and the man got inside and drove off, police said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

