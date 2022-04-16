Knife-wielding Taco Bell robber entered through drive-thru window, Winston-Salem police say

A woman with a large knife robbed the Taco Bell restaurant Saturday in the 300 block of Akron Drive in Winston-Salem, authorities said. No injuries were reported.
Winston-Salem police were dispatched to the restaurant at 4:24 p.m. after they received a report of an armed robbery, police said.
Officers determined that a woman entered through the drive-thru window while she was swinging the knife, police said. The woman then stole the cash drawer that contained an undisclosed amount of money.
The woman got into a brown SUV and left the scene, police said.
Police are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or the Spanish language line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County also is on Facebook.
The Text-A-Tip line at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.
336-727-7299