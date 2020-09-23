Lavish spending cited in convictions against brother and sister in Lexington tax-fraud scheme

Jamie Gandy, prosecutors said, would then apply for rapid-refund loans, load the money on the NetSpend cards and then both Jamie Gandy and James Gandy would use those cards to spend money for their benefit.

James Gandy used that money to buy a deluxe trampoline party for his family in Greensboro and bought an overnight stay at the Grandover Resort in Greensboro.

Federal prosecutors said in court papers that the owner of Liberty Tax Services became suspicious of how often James Gandy came up to Lexington to visit his sister and also noticed that Jamie Gandy's lifestyle had changed.

"He saw that she was wearing expensive clothes and had bought a new car," federal prosecutors said in court papers. Jamie Gandy claimed the new lifestyle was because her brother's business was successful and her husband was making a good salary working for her brother.

But then the owner started getting complaints from customers that they had not received their refund money. Other customers wondered why their tax returns were prepared in Lexington when they lived in Dunn. The corporate office told the owner that there were indications of fraud and that the Liberty Tax Office was using NetSpend cards at an "unusually high rate."