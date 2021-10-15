 Skip to main content
Law enforcement called to Glenn High over report of bus lot fight
Law enforcement officers have been called to Glenn High School over a reported fight in the school bus lot.

Winston-Salem police dispatchers said they received a call for help just before 2 p.m. from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, which handles school security.

Police officers, an ambulance and a fire truck were being dispatched to the school, which is at the intersection of Union Cross and Glenn Hi roads.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

Breaking News