Law enforcement called to Glenn High over report of bus lot fight

Law enforcement officers have been called to Glenn High School over a reported fight in the school bus lot.
Winston-Salem police dispatchers said they received a call for help just before 2 p.m. from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, which handles school security.
Police officers, an ambulance and a fire truck were being dispatched to the school, which is at the intersection of Union Cross and Glenn Hi roads.
