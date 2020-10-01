Lawsuit: 87-year-old man shot neighbor six times, killing her, and later claimed that she was stealing his money. He also shot and killed her puppy.

B. Jefferey Wood, attorney for Aycoth's niece, who has power of attorney, has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that it was not properly served on the niece, Jennifer Moore Butler. Wood said it would be inappropriate for him to comment because the lawsuit and criminal charges against Aycoth are both pending.

"It is certainly a tragedy," he said about Essick's death.

Kimberly R. Ragsdale, Essick's sister and the executor of the estate, filed the wrongful-death lawsuit Aug. 12 in Forsyth Superior Court. Brian C. Focht, attorney for Ragsdale, also filed court papers that opposed the motion to dismiss. A hearing on whether to dismiss the lawsuit and other issues is scheduled for Oct. 13.

The lawsuit gives a harrowing account of what is alleged to have happened on the morning of July 15:

The day before, on July 14, Aycoth, who was known to ask for assistance from his neighbors, went to Essick and asked her to help him with some financial matters. At his request, the two went to a bank so that he can sort out some bills that were overdue. Later that evening, Aycoth went back to Essick's home and thanked her. At Essick's house were Essick's boyfriend, Burt Yokley; her daughter-in-law, and her grandson. Her grandson spent the night over at Essick's home.