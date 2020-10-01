Lawsuit: 87-year-old man shot neighbor six times, killing her, and later claimed that she was stealing his money. He also shot and killed her puppy.

A wrongful-death lawsuit filed last month alleges that an 87-year-old man waited until his neighbor's boyfriend left to knock on her door and when invited in, he shot her six times at close range, killing her. The first two times he shot her, the lawsuit said, she was holding her puppy, who was also shot and later died.
And according to the lawsuit, immediately afterward, he walked back to his house, where he stayed until police arrived. At the time of the shooting, the woman's grandson was in the living room and later hid behind a hedgerow at the end of the driveway. He was the one who called 911, the lawsuit said. The woman, Karla Ragsdale Essick, 54, a registered nurse at Advanced Nursing Solutions, died at the scene.
Hermon Lowell Aycoth of Cool Springs Road is facing a charge of first-degree murder in Essick's death on July 15. A Forsyth County grand jury indicted Aycoth on that charge on Monday, but he has been transferred to Central Regional Hospital for further evaluation after he was determined not to have capacity to proceed to trial. A psychiatrist who evaluated him concluded that he had dementia with significant cognitive defects and that he may never recover the capacity to stand trial for murder.
B. Jefferey Wood, attorney for Aycoth's niece, who has power of attorney, has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that it was not properly served on the niece, Jennifer Moore Butler. Wood said it would be inappropriate for him to comment because the lawsuit and criminal charges against Aycoth are both pending.
"It is certainly a tragedy," he said about Essick's death.
Kimberly R. Ragsdale, Essick's sister and the executor of the estate, filed the wrongful-death lawsuit Aug. 12 in Forsyth Superior Court. Brian C. Focht, attorney for Ragsdale, also filed court papers that opposed the motion to dismiss. A hearing on whether to dismiss the lawsuit and other issues is scheduled for Oct. 13.
The lawsuit gives a harrowing account of what is alleged to have happened on the morning of July 15:
Support Local Journalism
The day before, on July 14, Aycoth, who was known to ask for assistance from his neighbors, went to Essick and asked her to help him with some financial matters. At his request, the two went to a bank so that he can sort out some bills that were overdue. Later that evening, Aycoth went back to Essick's home and thanked her. At Essick's house were Essick's boyfriend, Burt Yokley; her daughter-in-law, and her grandson. Her grandson spent the night over at Essick's home.
At 7 a.m. on July 15, Yokley left Essick's house for work. The grandson saw Aycoth come to Essick's house. Aycoth knocked on the door and Essick, holding her puppy, Waylon, in her arms, let Aycoth in. She headed down the hallway to place Waylon in a kennel in her bedroom. Aycoth followed her.
Then things took a turn, the lawsuit said.
"Defendant's tone and conversation, which had been generally friendly, became suddenly belligerent," the lawsuit said. "Defendant began shouting at Ms. Essick, yelling something about his money, and without warning, provocation or justification, produced a loaded .22-caliber pistol and quickly fired two shots at Ms. Essick."
Both Essick and Waylon were struck. Essick told her grandson, who was in the living room, to run. He ran out of the front door and hid in a hedgerow at the end of the driveway.
Essick tried to fight back and escape, but Aycoth fired two more times at Essick. Seconds passed, and Essick shot twice again. In total, Aycoth shot Essick six times, with five bullets striking Essick in the torso. At least one of the bullets entered Essick from the back. A sixth bullet went through one of Essick's eyes.
Then Aycoth "calmly" walked out of Essick's front door, pausing near where Essick's grandson was hiding, and then walking back to his house. Essick, the lawsuit said, tried to put pressure on one or more of her wounds with the robe she was wearing and then attempted to walk toward the front of the house before collapsing.
The grandson called police and Aycoth remained in his house until officers arrived. Aycoth "confessed to murdering Ms. Essick to both police investigators at the scene and representatives of the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office, claiming that he believed Ms. Essick was stealing his money."
Essick, the lawsuit said, had three children. The lawsuit is seeking at least $25,000 in compensatory damages and at least $25,000 in punitive damages.
336-727-7326
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.