Lawsuit against UNCSA among several major court developments in 2021.

Other major events that happened this year include the following:

UNC School of the Arts lawsuit

In late September, seven former alumni of the high school program at UNC School of the Arts filed a lawsuit in Forsyth Superior Court, alleging that faculty members sexually abused them and administrators ignored them. The abuse allegedly happened in the 1980s, and one of the plaintiffs, Christopher Soderlund, had previously sued the school over the same allegations. Specifically, he alleged that two dance instructors, Richard Kuch and Richard Gain, coerced him into a sexual relationship when he was 16. They later rejected him and then belittled him. When he told administrators and other faculty members, he said he was ignored.

Then in November, an amended complaint was filed that included a total of 39 former high school students at UNCSA who alleged that they were sexually abused between 1969 and 2012. The lawsuit expanded the number of defendants to a total of 25, including UNCSA. Among the plaintiffs was Blair Tindall, author of the book, “Mozart in the Jungle: Sex, Drugs and Classical Music,” which was made into an Amazon series. Tindall alleges that she was sexually abused by three different faculty members while she was a high school student at UNCSA, where she played oboe.