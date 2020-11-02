Lawsuit alleges house parents sexually abused boy, starting when he was 8

No criminal charges were ever filed against the Biggses and Jack Biggs died in 2015. Beatrice Biggs is 82 and lives in a nursing home. They are not named as defendants in any of the lawsuits.

Attorneys for the Children's Home and Western Conference have sought to dismiss some of the previous lawsuits.

In a news release about the recent lawsuit, Richard Serbin, an attorney who has filed the previous lawsuits, said Western Conference failed to monitor its employees at the Children's Home. Many of the children went to the Children's Home to find a "safe and loving environment" but were sexually abused instead, he said.

"These wicked and immoral people were unsupervised, leaving the children abandoned," he said. "How many other children were abused by Jack or Beatrice Biggs or other employees of the Children's Home?"

The latest lawsuit said that the man, who is about 57 and lives in Rowan County, came to the Children's Home in 1971, along with two of his siblings. They were all determined to be wards of the state. In 1971, the man was 8 years old.