Lawsuit alleges WFU was negligent in student's fatal shooting. Suit headed for trial in October.

Wake Forest University and Rhino Sports are the only remaining defendants in the case after a confidential settlement was reached last year with Delta Sigma Theta.

Austin, 24, is serving up to seven years and five months in prison after pleading guilty last year to voluntary manslaughter and a slew of related and unrelated charges. Smith, 19, pleaded guilty to a number of charges for his role in the fatal shooting and was sentenced to about two years in prison. He was accused of pointing a gun at someone else when Austin shot Baker.

Jonathan Fazzola, one of the attorneys representing Dixon, and Steven Lawrence, an attorney for Rhino Sports, could not be reached for comment on Friday.

William Davis, an attorney for Wake Forest University, issued this statement: "It's policy of Wake Forest University not to comment on pending litigation. The university is confident in the ultimate outcome of this case but, otherwise, will refrain from commenting."

The lawsuit alleges that Wake Forest University administrators were negligent and had lax security for the party at The Barn, including allowing non-students to enter the campus. Austin and Smith were not students at Wake Forest, WSSU or any other university or college in the area.