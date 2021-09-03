Lawsuit dismissed against Wilkes County doctor. He was accused of threatening to release secret recordings if nurse didn't agree to sex.

The nurse had sought more than $525,000 in damages and made four claims — violation of the federal Electronic Communications Privacy Act, invasion of privacy, civil sexual assault and battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit said the nurse had trouble sleeping and is dealing with anxiety, depression, humiliation and embarrassment.

According to the lawsuit, the nurse started working with Thompson, described as being the only general surgeon in Wilkes County at one time, in 2017, after Baptist took over management of Wilkes Medical Center. For four years, things were fine between the two, but then on May 17, Thompson told the nurse he had problems in his marriage and that he found the nurse attractive. He also told the nurse that he was interested in having a relationship outside of work, the lawsuit alleged.

Thompson later apologized, but a few weeks later, Thompson was sitting in his truck and told the nurse that he had audio and video recordings that contained "highly personal, confidential, and potentially damaging information" about the woman, the lawsuit said. The recordings consisted of conversations that the woman had with someone else, and the lawsuit did not provide details about what those conversations were about.