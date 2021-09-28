Lawsuit: Forsyth jail officers, nurse ignored signs John Neville was in medical distress

He missed two doses, and at 3:26 a.m. Dec. 2, 2019, his cellmate saw that Neville had fallen from the top bunk. He pressed a button in the cell to summon help. Heughins and detention officers came in, finding Neville on the ground, sweating, with blood on his mouth in what appeared to be a seizure-like state.

While officers pinned Neville's arms and legs to the ground, Heughins administered a sternal rub, a painful stimulus to the chest, to get Neville to wake up. Neville regained consciousness but was disoriented and kicked. Detention officers placed him on his stomach and placed restraints on his hands and his ankles.

According to the lawsuit, Neville made incoherent sounds and at times said things such as "help me" or "hurry up." He also called out for his mother.

He was placed in a restraint chair, with his ankles restrained and his hands cuffed behind his back, even though there were arm restraints on the chair, the lawsuit said.