Lawsuit: House mother at Children's Home repeatedly sexually assaulted 11-year-old boy in the late 1960s.

According to the lawsuit, the boy, who is about 64 now, came to the Children's Home when he was 7, along with four brothers and a sister. After staying at two other cottages, he was transferred to the John W. Haines Cottage around 1968, the lawsuit said. By that time, he was 11.

Beatrice Biggs wasn't the house parent at the John W. Haines Cottage but she had the "responsibility to monitor and supervise Plaintiff and the other children residing on the Children's Home campus," the lawsuit said.

The boy had a friend who lived at the Anna Haines Cottage and that is how Beatrice Biggs learned about the boy, the lawsuit alleges. Biggs would ask the boy to come to the Anna Haines Cottage, where she began fondling him over his clothes.

The sexual abuse escalated, the lawsuit said. Biggs began touching the boy's genitals underneath his clothing. When the boy came over, the other children in the cottage were told to either go outside and play or attend to various chores, according to the lawsuit.