Lawsuit: House mother at Children's Home repeatedly sexually assaulted 11-year-old boy in the late 1960s.

A woman serving as a house mother at the Children's Home sexually assaulted and raped a boy for two years in the late 1960s, starting when the boy was 11, according to a lawsuit filed on Monday.
The lawsuit was filed in Mecklenburg Superior Court. It is the eighth lawsuit filed against the Children's Home, which is now known as Crossnore School and Children's Home, and the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church. The conference used to operate the Children's Home. The first lawsuit was filed in April 2020.
Like the first six lawsuits, this one includes allegations against a married couple who worked as house parents at the Anna Haines Cottage — Bruce Jackson "Jack" Biggs and Beatrice Biggs. They worked as house parents from 1966 to 1975. The couple was never criminally charged for the allegations that they sexually assaulted several boys and their own daughter. Jack Biggs died in 2015, and Beatrice Biggs, 83, lives in a nursing home. Previous lawsuits said the couple was fired.
The allegations in this new lawsuit center specifically on Beatrice Biggs.
According to the lawsuit, the boy, who is about 64 now, came to the Children's Home when he was 7, along with four brothers and a sister. After staying at two other cottages, he was transferred to the John W. Haines Cottage around 1968, the lawsuit said. By that time, he was 11.
Beatrice Biggs wasn't the house parent at the John W. Haines Cottage but she had the "responsibility to monitor and supervise Plaintiff and the other children residing on the Children's Home campus," the lawsuit said.
The boy had a friend who lived at the Anna Haines Cottage and that is how Beatrice Biggs learned about the boy, the lawsuit alleges. Biggs would ask the boy to come to the Anna Haines Cottage, where she began fondling him over his clothes.
The sexual abuse escalated, the lawsuit said. Biggs began touching the boy's genitals underneath his clothing. When the boy came over, the other children in the cottage were told to either go outside and play or attend to various chores, according to the lawsuit.
Biggs forced the boy to perform oral sex on her and she would perform oral sex on the boy, the lawsuit said. Soon, Biggs began raping the boy, the lawsuit alleges. Biggs is alleged to have repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted the boy two to three times a week for about two years, the lawsuit said.
The sexual abuse ended in 1970, when the boy was 13 or 14 and was transferred to another cottage. He later ran away and never returned to the Children's Home.
Before the abuse started, the lawsuit alleges, children at the Children's Home were told to never make complaints about staff members.
"It was made clear by the supervisors and those in positions of authority that there was to be 'no ratting on staff members,'" the lawsuit said. "For that reason as well as warnings and threats issued by Beatrice Biggs, minor Plaintiff did not report his sexual abuse to those in a supervisory capacity."
This lawsuit follows another one that was filed Dec. 9 in Mecklenburg Superior Court, also against the Children's Home and Western North Carolina Conference for the United Methodist Church. That lawsuit involved allegations that a former Forsyth County sheriff's deputy who worked as a house parent at the Children's Home held a loaded gun to the head of a 14-year-old boy in 1971 and sexually assaulted him. The deputy, Robert Jenkins, is also alleged to have harassed the boy and fired his gun in two different incidents, missing both times.
Christina Howell, spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said in an email Tuesday that Jenkins took his oath of office on July 9, 1971 and resigned on Sept. 12, 1975. It appears that no criminal charges were ever filed against Jenkins.
The new lawsuit, like the others, makes claims of negligence; negligent hiring, retention, and supervision; breach of fiduciary duty and constructive fraud. The lawsuit seeks at least $100,000 in compensatory damages and an unknown amount of punitive damages.
Attorneys for the Children's Home and Western North Carolina Conference have denied the allegations and have sought to have the lawsuits dismissed. They also have argued against the constitutionality of the state law giving a two-year window to victims of child sexual abuse to file civil litigation. That two-year window ends on Dec. 31.
336-727-7326