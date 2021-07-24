Lawsuit: Wilkes County woman was fired after she complained a Tyson Foods manager harassed and sexually assaulted her. Woman is seeking more than $5 million.

The Winston-Salem Journal called a phone number associated with Cooper’s address on Monday. Later that afternoon, Cooper called a Winston-Salem Journal reporter, confirming that he was the same Cooper who worked at Tyson’s Food. After learning about the allegations contained in the lawsuit, Cooper hung up without any comment. Cooper called from an anonymous number.

Efforts to contact Kelly were unsuccessful.

According to the lawsuit, the woman started working at Tyson Foods Inc. in December 2018. She worked at the company’s Fresh Plant in Wilkesboro in a department known as the 28 Degree Room. Cooper was the department’s manager.

The lawsuit alleges that Cooper constantly asked the woman to have sex with him, sometimes two to three times on the night shift.

“His sexual propositioning of the Plaintiff occurred on the job inside of the company’s plant,” the lawsuit said. “Plaintiff rebuffed his sexual advances. She would turn and walk away from him, but he would follow her.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In October 2020, the woman was working her shift when Cooper came over and asked her when she was going to have sex with him.