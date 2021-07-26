Lawsuit: Wilkes doctor threatened to release secret recordings if nurse didn't have sex with him

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thompson told the nurse he had copies of the recordings on his cellphone and in other places, and that there were devices that someone could buy that could capture conversations simply by pointing the device. He also told her that there were cameras and other devices that could see through tinted windows.

Thompson told the nurse that he would not release those recordings if she agreed to have “physical alone time” with him for one hour, twice a month, for one year. Then he told her several times that he found her attractive.

The nurse believed Thompson was asking her for sex. Thompson also told her that he could help her attain bigger bonuses from Wake Forest Baptist Health and that their professional relationship would not change because he knew she could “compartmentalize” the sexual relationship, the lawsuit alleges.

Thompson told the nurse that he wanted to start having sex that day and that they could go to his apartment because they did not have any surgery scheduled for the rest of the day, the lawsuit said.

The nurse asked to wait until June 14 before she made a decision. Thompson agreed but told her if she refused, he would “send the audio- and video-recordings to her husband and other members of her family.” And, the lawsuit said, Thompson implied that if she refused, she could also lose her job.