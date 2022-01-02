Lawsuits against UNCSA are among several major court developments in 2021.

Prosecutors and criminal-defense attorneys have a certain number of what are known as peremptory challenges, where they can remove a potential juror without having to give a reason. But if challenged based on the U.S. Supreme Court decision, a judge can hold a hearing and provide a chance for attorneys to give a non-racial reason for removing a juror.

Attorneys for White and Tucker said prosecutors used the document to come up with pre-fabricated non-racial reasons if they were challenged.

White's case is unique because an appellate court found that a Forsyth County prosecutor did racially discriminate during jury selection. But at the time, race had to be the sole factor for why a juror was removed. Now, it just has to be a significant factor.

Tucker's case is pending with the N.C. Court of Appeals while White's case is pending with the N.C. Supreme Court.

Separately, Mark Rabil has filed a motion asking for forensic testing in the case of John Robert Hayes, who was convicted in a double homicide from 1994.