Lawsuits against UNCSA are among several major court developments in 2021.

Even in the second year of the pandemic, the court system has been busy.
In May, Forsyth County's court system started to reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down for more than a year, causing major backlogs in criminal and civil cases.
Courtrooms in the Forsyth County Hall of Justice were renovated with Plexiglas shields around the judge's bench and wood-framed Plexiglas separating a criminal-defense attorney from a client at a single table.
One courtroom in Forsyth Superior Court — Courtroom 6A — was designated for jury trials. Courtroom 6B would be used for jury deliberations.
But there weren't many jury trials in Forsyth County in 2021. One notable jury trial — the case of Tonacia Jordan, accused of inciting two female residents to fight at Danby House, an assisted-living facility — ended in acquittal. Some jury trials were hastily canceled after criminal defendants at the Forsyth County Jail tested positive for COVID-19.
Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Todd Burke issued an order saying no jury trials involving murder and sexual assault cases could be heard amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. Prosecutors are now scheduling trials for early next year, but it is unclear what will happen as another surge, with the omicron variant, is expected to surpass previous COVID-19 case numbers.
Other major events that happened this year include the following:
UNC School of the Arts lawsuit
In late September, seven former alumni of the high school program at UNC School of the Arts filed a lawsuit in Forsyth Superior Court, alleging that faculty members sexually abused them and administrators ignored them. The abuse allegedly happened in the 1980s, and one of the plaintiffs, Christopher Soderlund, had previously sued the school over the same allegations. Specifically, he alleged that two dance instructors, Richard Kuch and Richard Gain, coerced him into a sexual relationship when he was 16. They later rejected him and then belittled him. When he told administrators and other faculty members, he said he was ignored.
Then in November, an amended complaint was filed that included a total of 39 former high school students at UNCSA who alleged that they were sexually abused between 1969 and 2012. The lawsuit expanded the number of defendants to a total of 25, including UNCSA. Among the plaintiffs was Blair Tindall, author of the book, "Mozart in the Jungle: Sex, Drugs and Classical Music," which was made into an Amazon series. Tindall alleges that she was sexually abused by three different faculty members while she was a high school student at UNCSA, where she played oboe.
One of the defendants is Stephen Shipps, a former faculty member at UNCSA who was recently convicted on allegations that he transported a 16-year-old girl over state lines in order to have sex with her. The lawsuit alleges that he sexually assaulted female high school students for years before school officials allowed him to resign quietly. He later became a faculty member at the University of Michigan, where he was accused of sexually abusing female students.
More plaintiffs are expected to be added to the lawsuit, which was allowed through a state law that gave a two-year window for victims of child sexual abuse to file claims. That window closed on Dec. 31.
The same law has allowed lawsuits to be filed against the Children's Home and the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church. A total of eight separate lawsuits have been filed, all of them alleging that house parents sexually abused children in the late 1960s and early 1970s and that officials at the Children's Home and Western North Carolina Conference failed to do anything about it.
Lawsuits also have been filed against the Old Hickory Council of the Boy Scouts of America, alleging that boys were sexually abused by Scout leaders.
Federal wrongful-death lawsuit filed over death of John Neville
The family of John Neville filed a wrongful-death lawsuit in federal court in late September.
John Neville, 56, died Dec. 4, 2019, mere days after he was first booked in the Forsyth County Jail for an outstanding warrant for a misdemeanor assault charge out of Guilford County.
Twenty-four hours later, Neville fell from his top bunk after having some kind of a medical emergency. The lawsuit said John Neville's civil rights were violated when detention officers had him pinned down in a prone position while he yelled he couldn't breathe 30 times.
Five former detention officers and a nurse working for Wellpath Inc., the jail's former medical provider, are charged with involuntary manslaughter.
They have not yet been indicted. Attorneys for Wellpath and the criminal defendants have asked a federal judge to delay proceedings in lawsuit, arguing that their constitutional rights against self-incrimination will be violated as long as their criminal charges are still pending.
Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. didn't acknowledge Neville's death publicly for six months until June 26, when the Winston-Salem Journal questioned him about it.
Local protests erupted over Neville's death and there was a 40-day occupation of Bailey Park led by Triad Abolition Project.
Man says police officer assaulted him over loud music
John Mackey Jr. told the Winston-Salem Journal that in March 2020, a Winston-Salem police officer used a racist slur against him and then later assaulted him with a taser while he was lying on the ground, unarmed. The police officer had allegedly complained to Mackey that the music coming from his car was too loud.
Cellphone footage caught some of the encounter on March 2, 2020, at the Liberty Street Citgo on North Liberty Street.
Mackey said two police officers assaulted him while a supervisor failed to do anything. Mackey filed a complaint and 10 months later, he received a letter from Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson, telling him that one of the officers, Logan Keith Frankland, had violated a policy or procedure and that appropriate action had been taken.
City officials, citing personnel privacy laws, said they could not say what policy or procedure Frankland violated or what disciplinary action was taken. All that is publicly known is that Frankland's annual salary decreased by about $2,200 in June 2020 and he resigned in October 2020.
It's still not clear whether officials investigated the other officer, Caleb Gray, that Mackey said assaulted him or the supervisor, Jared Stump. But Gray's salary did decrease by $2,300 before he later received a $500 bump. Stump has been promoted twice — in 2014 and then again in 2019 — but it doesn't appear that his salary decreased.
City officials offered a $10,500 settlement that Mackey accepted, and city officials later released body-camera footage after the Winston-Salem Journal petitioned the court for it.
Mackey has sought a criminal investigation and has told the Winston-Salem Journal that he wants the officers charged. At this point, no criminal charges have been filed against the officers.
Hanes Park shooting
On June 14, Hanes Park erupted in chaos.
It started when Winston-Salem police say William Coleman Scott drove to a police substation on North Point Boulevard, pulled out a gun and started shooting into the building. No one was hurt, but that started a police chase that went along University Parkway and ended in front of the gymnasium at Reynolds High School.
Police said Scott got out of the car and fired an assault rifle into a police car driven by Sgt. Peter Watkins. Watkins fired back with his AR-15 rifle.
Police allege that Scott dropped the rifle and started running through Hanes Park, firing at Watkins and two other officers — Lt. Lee S. Wright and Cpl. James O. Singletary — with a handgun. The three officers fired back, hitting Scott.
Surrounding schools locked down, and police shut down access to certain streets.
Scott was taken into custody but hours later, at a news conference, Police Chief Catrina Thompson and Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. revealed that the bodies of Scott's grandmother, Gloria Corriher, and his mother, Kimberly Scott, were found in two separate locations. Corriher was found stabbed to death at her home in Winston-Salem. Scott was found fatally shot at her home in Clemmons.
Scott now faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. He is in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.
A trial date has not yet been set.
Fatal shooting at Mount Tabor High School
It was the second week of school in Forsyth County when William Chavis Renard Miller Jr., 15, was shot to death in a hallway at Mount Tabor High School.
Scanner traffic from that day was marked with numerous communications between deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office about efforts to secure the school and find the alleged shooter. Anxious parents waited in a shopping mall and frantically texted and called their children to see if they were OK. It would be hours before they would be reunited.
By day's end, the alleged shooter was in custody, but officials provided little information about the incident. Gov. Roy Cooper came to Winston-Salem the day after the shooting to offer support.
It would be several weeks before the alleged shooter was identified publicly as Maurice Evans Jr., 15. He was charged with murder and his case was eventually transferred into Forsyth Superior Court, where he will be tried as an adult.
Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill said in a court hearing that Miller and Evans had been having a dispute for several months that culminated in the shooting on Sept. 1. Evans had been shot back in the summer, but it doesn't appear that anyone was ever arrested.
Evans is now being held without bond. No trial date has yet been set.
Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens get new trial in murder case
Four years ago, Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens were convicted of second-degree murder and were each sentenced to 25 years in prison.
The N.C. Court of Appeals overturned the conviction, and early last year, the N.C. Supreme Court upheld that decision, sending the case back to Davidson Superior Court for a retrial.
Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens were accused by prosecutors of killing Irish businessman Jason Corbett on Aug. 2, 2015. Prosecutors said Molly Corbett, who was Jason's wife, and Thomas Martens, who is Molly's father and a former FBI agent, beat Jason to death with a baseball bat and a paving brick in the early morning hours of Aug. 2, 2015.
Molly Corbett and Martens have maintained that they killed Jason in self-defense. Martens testified at the first trial that he found Jason choking his daughter and that Jason threatened to kill them both.
The appellate courts found that the trial judge had improperly excluded certain evidence and allowed other evidence during the trial. One of the critical pieces of evidence excluded were statements that Jason's two children made to social workers at The Dragonfly Child Advocacy Center in Mocksville. In those statements, the children said that Jason was emotionally and physically abusive to Molly Corbett.
Prosecutors argued that the statements were not reliable and that the children later retracted them.
In April, Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens were released — each on a $200,000 bond.
Garry Frank, the district attorney in Davidson County, recently said he is looking to retry the two this spring.
Former GOP chair faces numerous criminal charges
From 2009 to 2012, Nathan Tabor was the chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party. He was active in Republican political circles, describing himself as a Christian conservative and playing a role in campaigns against abortion rights and same-sex marriage.
He also unsuccessfully ran for political offices — a seat on the Kernersville Board of Aldermen and a seat in the 6th Congressional District.
But over the last few months, the 48-year-old has found himself facing a multitude of criminal charges in three counties, including Forsyth. One charge of cyberstalking has been dismissed in Catawba County by a prosecutor who cited insufficient evidence. In that case, he was alleged to have sent emails and other communications to his mother-in-law and other family members in an attempt to get $250,000.
In Forsyth County, he also is facing a cyberstalking charge. Court records allege that he harassed his former pastor and falsely accused the pastor of embezzling money from the church. The pastor, Daniel Munro Hawtree Jr., has alleged that Tabor also sent him and his wife messages that commented on the couple's sex life.
But the most charges that Tabor faces stem from allegations in Brunswick County. Tabor is accused of stealing catalytic converters, construction items, a $6,000 golf cart and a construction trailer. Tabor has denied all the allegations.
Recently, he was placed in the Brunswick County Jail on a $500,000 bond after he was charged with extortion. Arrest warrants allege that he threatened a police chief and a county sheriff with releasing false information if they did not grant him immunity.
His estranged wife, Jordan Tabor, has alleged in court papers dealing with custody issues that her husband has exhibited erratic and frightening behavior over the past six months and that he is addicted to drugs. His most recent criminal charges include possession of cocaine. She also filed a temporary restraining order, alleging that Nathan Tabor had sent harassing emails and text messages.
Tabor filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2018 and his broker’s license was revoked on May 11, according to online records from the N.C. Real Estate Commission. He was accused of trying to collect certain fees while his business was unlicensed, according to commission records. According to the records, Tabor placed a lien on a seller’s properties to prevent them from being sold until he got paid those fees.
Tabor is scheduled to appear in court for many of these charges in January.
Kalvin Michael Smith files new appeal
Kalvin Michael Smith was released more than five years ago, but he was never exonerated in the 1995 assault of Jill Marker, a manager at the now-closed Silk Plant Forest store.
For years, questions have been raised about whether Smith was wrongfully-convicted, including a 2004 series by the Winston-Salem Journal.
But a new appeal was filed in Forsyth Superior Court that includes new evidence that Smith's attorneys say further prove his innocence.
No physical evidence ever tied Smith to Marker's assault. Winston-Salem police primarily pursued Kenneth Lamoureux for the first six months of the investigation. Witnesses told police they either saw Lamoureux or someone matching his description on the day of Marker's assault. Winston-Salem police detectives abruptly dropped him as a suspect when Lamoureux, who died in 2011, moved to Charlotte.
The only reason Smith ever became a suspect in the case was because two ex-girlfriends — six months apart — told police that Smith had confessed. Eugene Littlejohn, who later retracted his statement, told police that Smith was with him when they went to the Toys-R-Us and that he saw Smith go into the Silk Plant Forest store.
In the new appeal, a man told the host of a MTV documentary on the case that he and his friend saw a man matching Lamoureux's description walking to the rear of the Silk Plant Forest store. The man was carrying a flashlight.
The appeal comes on the heels of developments in several other major Forsyth County cases alleging some sort of wrongdoing from Forsyth County prosecutors.
Two cases — Henry White and Russell William Tucker — deal with alleged racial discrimination in jury selection. Both cases highlight the alleged use of a document called "Batson Justifications: Articulating Juror Negatives." The title refers to a U.S. Supreme Court decision called Batson v. Kentucky that prohibits racial discrimination in jury selection.
Prosecutors and criminal-defense attorneys have a certain number of what are known as peremptory challenges, where they can remove a potential juror without having to give a reason. But if challenged based on the U.S. Supreme Court decision, a judge can hold a hearing and provide a chance for attorneys to give a non-racial reason for removing a juror.
Attorneys for White and Tucker said prosecutors used the document to come up with pre-fabricated non-racial reasons if they were challenged.
White's case is unique because an appellate court found that a Forsyth County prosecutor did racially discriminate during jury selection. But at the time, race had to be the sole factor for why a juror was removed. Now, it just has to be a significant factor.
Tucker's case is pending with the N.C. Court of Appeals while White's case is pending with the N.C. Supreme Court.
Separately, Mark Rabil has filed a motion asking for forensic testing in the case of John Robert Hayes, who was convicted in a double homicide from 1994.
Rabil, who is the director of the Innocence and Justice Clinic at Wake Forest University's law school, has said Forsyth County prosecutors withheld favorable evidence that could have resulted in an acquittal if Hayes' trial attorney had access to it. That evidence includes witness statements that indicated numerous other shooters and that two shell casings were found on the porch house of an illegal drink house.
Prosecutors had alleged that Hayes shot two men to death from behind a car. If that is true, then how could two shell casings end up on the porch, Rabil asks in the appeal.
No hearing dates or timelines for decisions in any of these cases have been set.
