Lawyer: No evidence local Proud Boys leader Charles Donohoe planned to attack U.S. Capitol or participated actively in such an attack.

In a new court filing, the attorney for Charles Joseph Donohoe said there’s no evidence that the Kernersville resident was planning and helping organize a violent insurrection on Jan. 6.
Donohoe, 33, is president of the Piedmont chapter of the Proud Boys, a far-right group that espouses a pro-Western ideology. Donohoe was among four Proud Boys arrested on a six-count indictment connected to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, including conspiracy, obstruction of law-enforcement and destruction of federal property.
He is now appealing a decision by U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey to keep him in federal custody pending trial. Last week, federal prosecutors filed court documents in which they opposed his release and accused him of being instrumental in helping Proud Boys leaders organize their participation in the attack.
Lisa Costner, Donohoe’s attorney, pushed back against those allegations in court papers filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. Federal prosecutors alleged in court papers that Donohoe was part of a small group of Proud Boys formed in December to help plan and organize the Jan. 6 attack. They also cited Telegram messages in which Donohoe participated that provided instructions for members and warned them of National Guard presence in the days before the attack.
Costner said that doesn’t prove any criminal intent on the part of Donohoe.
“The Government urges the Court to find that Mr. Donohoe’s Telegram messages and actions on January 6 cancel 33 years of good behavior,” she writes, pointing to his military record of serving in the U.S. Marines.
As before, she has rebuffed any argument that Donohoe actively participated in the attack, saying he never entered the U.S. Capitol and there’s no evidence that he pushed the crowd toward the Capitol doors so that another Proud Boys member could break a window with a riot shield he was seen carrying an hour before.
She also said that comments he made after the attack were braggadocio in which he exaggerated his actions.
The Telegram messages before the attack and during the attack don’t prove, Costner said, that Donohoe either knew that an attack was planned or that he was participating in the attack.
U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly will consider Donohoe’s appeal. It is not clear when that appeal will be heard. Donohoe and two of his co-defendants have a status hearing on June 3.
