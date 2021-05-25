Lawyer: No evidence local Proud Boys leader Charles Donohoe planned to attack U.S. Capitol or participated actively in such an attack.

“The Government urges the Court to find that Mr. Donohoe’s Telegram messages and actions on January 6 cancel 33 years of good behavior,” she writes, pointing to his military record of serving in the U.S. Marines.

As before, she has rebuffed any argument that Donohoe actively participated in the attack, saying he never entered the U.S. Capitol and there’s no evidence that he pushed the crowd toward the Capitol doors so that another Proud Boys member could break a window with a riot shield he was seen carrying an hour before.

She also said that comments he made after the attack were braggadocio in which he exaggerated his actions.

The Telegram messages before the attack and during the attack don’t prove, Costner said, that Donohoe either knew that an attack was planned or that he was participating in the attack.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly will consider Donohoe’s appeal. It is not clear when that appeal will be heard. Donohoe and two of his co-defendants have a status hearing on June 3.

