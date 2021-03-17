 Skip to main content
Lewisville man charged with murder in woman's shooting death
A Lewisville man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of a woman, authorities said.

Jason Marshall Duncan, 39, is charged with murder in the death of Paula Marie Booth, 38, of Lewisville, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. Duncan was being held Wednesday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, the sheriff's office said.

Duncan is scheduled to appear in court April 1.

Forsyth County sheriff's deputies went to the 300 block of Lewisville Trials road on a reported shooting at 5 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said. Deputies found a woman with a fatal gunshot wound.

Investigators learned that the shooting was the result of an apparent domestic situation, the sheriff's office said. The victim was later identified as Booth.

The sheriff office didn't describe the relationship between Booth and Duncan.

Jason Duncan

Jason Marshall Duncan

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

