Lewisville man pleads guilty to child porn charges
Lewisville man pleads guilty to child porn charges

A 21-year-old Lewisville man was convicted Monday on charges that he possessed child pornography. 

Ryan Michael Tyler of the 900 block Dawnlea Drive, pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to 10 counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor.

Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated some of the charges and gave him several suspended sentences and an active 60-day jail sentence. 

Hall placed Tyler on supervised probation for a period of 48 months. 

Assistant District Attorney Pansy Glanton said in court that Forsyth County Sheriff's Office received a tip that someone had uploaded child pornography via a Snapchat account. That account was traced to a residence where Tyler was living. 

Detectives with the sheriff's office executed a search warrant and seized Tyler's phone and computers. 

More than 100 images depicting child pornography were found, Glanton said. Tyler also had videos depicting child pornography. 

The children shown in the videos and images were between the ages of three and 10, she said. 

Mark Jones, attorney for Tyler, said his client started seeking treatment  before law-enforcement started investigating. 

He has gotten treatment, according to Jones, and Hall ordered that Tyler continue such treatment while on supervised probation. 

Ryan Michael Tyler

Tyler

 Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

