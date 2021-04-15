Lexington man accused of trying to run over four construction workers during police chase in Thomasville

A Lexington man faces charges after he was accused to trying to run over four construction workers Wednesday during a police chase in Thomasville, court records show.

Byron Scott Small, 37, of Cornerstone Road in Lexington is charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, fleeing to elude arrest and reckless driving, according to arrest warrants.

Small is accused of attempting to run over four construction employees during the chase, fleeing to elude Officer M.R. Vogler III during the chase and recklessly driving his vehicle to endanger people and property, the warrants said.

The warrant identified the employees as Tristyn Staples, Jonathan Foltz, Brian Vernon and Adam Riggs.

The employees were working on a road project at the intersection of East Guilford Street and Cox Avenue when they got out of the way of Small's vehicle, said Morgan Huffman, the utilities director for the city of Thomasville. The employees work for Breece Enterprises Inc. of High Point, a general contractor, Huffman said.

Small was being held Thursday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $100,000, a court record shows. Small is scheduled to appear in court April 28.