Lexington police charged a man with second degree sexual exploitation of a minor, after they were informed that a suspect was printing and collecting images of juvenile females, authorities said.

James Spranza, 71, was charged and placed in the Davidson County jail with bond set at $50,000.

Police said the department's special victim's unit began an investigation after the report was received in March 3. On March 6, detectives executed a search warrant on Spranza's house on Hettie Drive, and made the arrest in the case.

Spranza has a court appearance scheduled for April 28.

Anyone with information on the case may call police at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.